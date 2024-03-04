Asia-Pacific To Hold The Lion's Share In The Thioglycolate Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Thioglycolates are extensively used in consumer products, such as hair care and skincare products. Changing beauty perception and rising spending power drives the market growth. Emerging economies, such as India and Brazil, are channelizing efforts to accelerate FDI and formulating favorable initiatives. Cosmetic companies are heavily investing in brand marketing and attractive packaging to boost the sales of cosmetics, further driving the demand for thioglycolate.

The Middle East is projected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period on account of the diversity of the population and surging spending power. In addition to this, the oil and gas companies in the Middle East are actively working to diversify their income sources, providing lucrative opportunities to the emerging players in the thioglycolate market.

Impact of COVID-19

The emergence of COVID-19 has compelled the governments to impose lockdowns and shut the international trade, further decelerating the demand for cosmetics products and oil and gas. However, the cosmetic industry is projected to be a dominant end-user in the market. The demand for oil and gas is expected to witness a hike post-COVID-19.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Thioglycolate Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Key Players



Triveni Chemicals

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Neostar United Industrial Co. Ltd.

Alpha Chemika

American International Chemical Inc.

ICC Chemical Corporation

Alfa Aesar

CellMark Chemicals

Advanced Technology & Industrial Co. Ltd.

AN Pharma Tech Co. Ltd

Alpha Chemika

Bruno Bock Chemische Fabrik GmbH & Co. KG

Arkema

Kumar Organic Products Limited

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Weifang Yi Hua Chemical Co., Ltd.



Thioglycolate Market: Segmentation

By Grade



Low Purity Grade

Technical Grade

High Purity Grade



By Product Type



Ammonium Thioglycolate

Calcium Thioglycolate

Sodium Thioglycolate

Butyl Thioglycolate

Potassium Thioglycolate



By End-Use



Oil and Gas

Leather

Mining

Chemical and Plastics

Cosmetics and Personal Care



Skin Care

Hair Care







By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East and Africa





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN04032024004597010339ID1107930873