NY fire director cautions from E-bikes: they resulted year`s worth of fires in merely two months

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, the New York City Fire Department's (FDNY) Chief Fire Marshall, Daniel Flynn, has issued a warning about the surge in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries in electronic bikes (e-bikes) and scooters. According to Flynn, the incidents involving these batteries have skyrocketed in the last two months, surpassing the total number recorded in the entire year of 2019.



In an interview with the New York Post, Chief Fire Marshall Flynn highlighted a concerning trend in battery-related fires. The FDNY had documented 30 such fires in 2019, a figure that tripled to 104 in 2021, and escalated to a staggering 268 in the year 2023. The gravity of the situation becomes even more apparent as the first two months of 2024 have already witnessed 31 recorded fires, resulting in 26 injuries and one tragic death.



The dangers associated with lithium-ion batteries were tragically exemplified last week when Indian journalist Fazil Khan lost his life in a Harlem apartment fire caused by such a battery. The incident left 18 others injured, as residents on higher floors found themselves trapped within the building.



The surge in e-bike and scooter popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people turned to these devices for "gig economy" delivery jobs, is identified as a contributing factor by Chief Fire Marshall Flynn. He pointed out that many of these devices were purchased around three years ago, now aging and susceptible to malfunctions. Flynn emphasized that attempts at shoddy repairs and the replacement of individual battery cells instead of entire units increase the risk of deadly fires.



"People bought these devices some three years ago, and now they’re aging," Flynn explained.



"We’ve seen people try to fix it or modify it themselves, go to shops from unauthorized vendors or take it on themselves to replace the old batteries." He urged users to exercise caution, advising against opting for the cheapest repair options and emphasizing the importance of reaching out directly to manufacturers for any necessary maintenance or replacement.



As the incidents continue to rise, the FDNY's cautionary statements highlight the need for increased awareness, proper maintenance practices, and adherence to safety guidelines to mitigate the risk of lithium-ion battery-related fires in the growing e-bike and scooter community.



