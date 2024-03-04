Pakistan selects new Premier

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of last month's general election in Pakistan, the nation's newly formed government has chosen Shehbaz Sharif as its prime minister, as officially announced by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the speaker for the National Assembly, the lower house of the Pakistani parliament.



The election results revealed that Sharif secured 201 votes out of the 336-member National Assembly, triumphing over his rival Omar Ayub Khan, who received 92 votes.



This marks Shehbaz Sharif's second term as prime minister, leading Pakistan’s Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and being the younger brother of former premier Nawaz Sharif, who is also the founder of PML-N. Shehbaz previously served as prime minister until August of the preceding year when the parliament was dissolved in favor of a caretaker government ahead of the election.



The political landscape in Pakistan has been marked by significant events, including Shehbaz Sharif's first election as prime minister in April 2022 after Imran Khan was ousted through a parliamentary no-confidence vote. Imran Khan, currently in jail on charges of corruption and revealing state secrets, and his party, PTI, were barred from the latest election. Khan has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that the legal cases against him are part of a conspiracy.



Reports indicate that Sunday’s vote leading to Shehbaz Sharif's election took place against a backdrop of protests by supporters of Imran Khan, who claim the election was rigged. The PTI asserts that its members secured 177 out of 266 contestable seats while running as independents, which, according to the law, should have allowed them to form a government.



However, election authorities countered this, stating that the PTI secured only 93 seats, and the government was ultimately formed by a coalition involving PML-N, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and a consortium of smaller parties.



The contentious aftermath of the election raises concerns about the legitimacy of the results and the political stability of the newly formed government in Pakistan, underscoring the challenges faced by the nation as it navigates through this period of transition.



