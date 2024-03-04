Search for misplaced MH370 continues

(MENAFN) Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke has announced the government's commitment to resume the search for the remains of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, which mysteriously disappeared from radar screens in 2014. The Boeing 777 is presumed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean, leaving 239 passengers and crew members unaccounted for. Speaking at a commemoration event in Kuala Lumpur, Loke assured the grieving families that the search would restart "as soon as possible."



Loke revealed plans to engage with Texas-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity, which conducted a search in 2018 but found no traces of the jet. Last year, Ocean Infinity's CEO, Oliver Plunkett, disclosed that the company had identified new evidence pointing to a potential crash site and sought permission from the Malaysian government for a renewed search.



The Malaysian Transport Minister indicated his willingness to explore a "no find, no fee proposal" by Ocean Infinity, emphasizing that despite the financial arrangement, the ultimate goal is to locate the missing plane. The announcement brings a renewed sense of hope for closure to the families of those aboard MH370, signaling a determined effort by the Malaysian government to unravel the mysteries surrounding one of the most perplexing aviation incidents in recent history.







