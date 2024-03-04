Filtration And Separation Market Trends & Insights Till 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Filtration and separation refer to the air and water filters utilized by end-user industries, including industrial processes, water and effluent, and others. Air and water pollutants are eliminated through filtration and separation. The filtration and separation system employs biological, physical, and mechanical processes to separate solids from liquids by permitting particles, pollen, and allergens to pass through the filter's pores. The primary advantage of air and water filtration is that it allows the user to eliminate particles and pollutants and control the air and water quality within the building and any other outdoor areas for a healthy environment.

Market Dynamics

Degradation of Air Quality and Increase in Focus on Curbing Air Pollution Drives the Global Market

According to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, it is estimated that most of the global population is exposed to hazardous air quality. In addition, WHO reports indicate that approximately 4-5 million people die annually. Therefore, the primary objective is to reduce air pollution. China and India are two of the countries that contribute the most to air pollution. However, both nations are focusing their attention on air pollution.

In January 2019, India launched the National Clean Air Program (NCAP), which provides a road map for preventing, controlling, and reducing air pollution. After the expiration of the previous plan, China released a new 2020 action plan to combat air pollution in 2018. In addition, China punished and fined approximately 18,000 polluting businesses in 2017. This increased emphasis on reducing pollution is anticipated to increase demand for air filters, thereby driving market demand.

High Focus on Nanotechnology for Air Filtration Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Nanotechnology is the manipulation of matter at near-atomic levels. In terms of air filtration, one application of nanotechnology that involves using nanofibers as a performance layer air filtration is an industrial application. Nanotechnology offers numerous advantages over conventional filters constructed from cellulose, synthetic, spun-bond, or melt-blown filtration media.

For instance, National University of Singapore Materials Science and Engineering researchers also engineered organic molecules from phthalocyanine, a commonly used dyeing chemical, that can self-organize into nanoparticles and nanofibers. These nanofibers can be affixed to the non-woven mesh, enhancing air filtration. According to the researchers, producing high-quality air filters using novel nanofibers is simple, quick, and inexpensive. Therefore, companies have numerous opportunities to investigate nanotechnology in air filter media, creating opportunities for market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global filtration and separation market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. Due to accelerated industrialization and urbanization, demand for air and water filters in the industrial and commercial sectors has increased in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. In addition, regulations such as the National Air Filtration Association (NAFA) have established air purification guidelines. Consequently, numerous food and beverage industries and manufacturing facilities have implemented an assortment of air filtration. Such mandates contribute to expanding the region's air filter media market. According to the report "State of the Air 2019" published by the American Lung Association, approximately 45% of the urban residents in North America reside near a congested road. These individuals' extensive exposure to air pollutants harms human health, increasing the demand for air filtration.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Numerous nations, including Japan, China, India, Indonesia, Singapore, and others, have experienced an abrupt increase in air and water pollution. Government regulations regarding air and water quality index, increased consumer awareness of air purifiers, and increased health and environmental concerns have fueled the growth of the Asia-Pacific market. Emerging nations in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China, India, South Korea, and Vietnam, are experiencing accelerated industrialization, which has increased air and water filter media used for industrial applications such as dehumidifiers, beverage dispensers, and ventilation. In addition, the increased use of air purifiers in the hospitality industry due to the expansion of the tourism industry in Southeast Asian nations increases the demand for air filtration in the commercial sectors.

Key Highlights



The global filtration and separation market size was valued at USD

100.55 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 151.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global filtration and separation market is bifurcated into gas and liquid, and air. The gas and liquid segment dominates the market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global filtration and separation market is segmented into the industrial process, HVAC, life sciences, water and wastewater, and transportation.

The water and wastewater segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global filtration and separation market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key global filtration and separation market players are Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Alfa Laval, Donaldson, Eaton, Freudenberg, Lydall, Inc., Mann+Hummel, Pall Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Porvair Plc.

Market News



In April 2023, CECO Environmental Corp., a prominent environmentally focused, diversified industrial business whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, announced that it acquired Transcend Solutions, LLC ("Transcend"), a Houston-based process filtration solution design and manufacturing firm with applications in hydrocarbon and chemical processing.

In November 2022, Alfa Laval introduced a new membrane filtration system for multiple applications. It is a new cross-flow, skid-mounted membrane filtration system that can be seamlessly connected to upstream and downstream operations, enhancing process application flexibility.



Global Filtration and Separation Market: Segmentation

By Type



Gas and Liquid

Air



By End-User



Industrial Process

HVAC

Life Sciences

Water and Wastewater

Transportation



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



