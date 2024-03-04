Study shows Covid results in decrease in IQ

(MENAFN) A comprehensive study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has unveiled the potential long-term consequences of COVID-19, highlighting decreased cognitive abilities and memory deficiency among recovered patients. The research, conducted on a large scale, indicates that individuals who had overcome coronavirus symptoms experienced a cognitive deficit equivalent to three IQ points, compared to those who had never been diagnosed with the virus. Notably, participants with persistent symptoms witnessed a more pronounced decline of six IQ points, while those admitted to the intensive care unit saw a substantial loss of nine IQ points in comparison to the control group.



The study, aimed at understanding the cognitive impact of COVID-19, also revealed a noteworthy finding: participants who received multiple vaccinations demonstrated a small cognitive advantage. The research emphasized that various underlying factors contribute to post-COVID cognitive decline, with associations confirmed between cognitive deficits and mood swings, fatigue, and a range of other symptoms.



The editorial dedicated to the study in the New England Journal of Medicine expressed concern about the results, emphasizing the broader implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and calling for further evaluation. The study's findings underscore the need for a nuanced understanding of the virus's impact beyond immediate health concerns, particularly in terms of cognitive function.



While the study raises concerns about the cognitive consequences of COVID-19, it also provides a glimmer of hope. Results indicate that individuals who experienced cognitive decline due to persistent COVID symptoms may regain a part of their cognitive abilities over time, reaching levels comparable to those who recovered quickly. This dual perspective highlights the complexity of the virus's effects on the human brain and emphasizes the importance of ongoing research to comprehend the full spectrum of its implications.





