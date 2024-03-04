Carry Minati: Despite Being Land Of Gamers, India's Gaming Industry In Nascent Stage

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) India's biggest YouTuber Carry Minati, who is returning with the 3rd season of the gaming reality show 'Playground', has said that despite India being the land of gamers and one of the biggest gaming markets in the world, the country is still at a nascent stage as a gaming market.

“I am thrilled to return to Playground as a mentor for the third season of the reality show. In the past two seasons, I've witnessed the commitment, dedication and skill set of the players, and I look forward to interacting with fresh talent this season. This season is all about embracing risks, pushing the limits, overcoming challenges, and unleashing the core ethos of gaming,” Carry Minati said.

“I've been an avid gaming enthusiast throughout my career and this association is a natural extension of my passion and vision.”

He said that the gaming is the future of the metaverse, and India needs to revolutionise the industry substantially in times to come.

“India is known to be a land of gamers and one of the biggest gaming markets in the world, but despite its size, the country is still at a nascent stage as a gaming market, both in terms of maturity and adoption. I aspire to change that equation in times to come,” he said.

As a mentor, Carry Minati, will be seen leading his team, Dare Dragons into the battle of captive reality over a period of 30-days, in the show.

Bringing a twist to the competition, 'Playground 3' introduces a new format focused on individual achievement, for players to compete for the coveted title of“Ultimate Gaming Entertainer”.

The third season will witness sixteen dynamic micro-influencers as contestants enter the Playground Arcade for a 30-day showdown, led by four renowned mentors.

'Playground S3' will drop on Amazon miniTV.