Supriya Pathak: 'Khichdi' Is Like Prescription, Hansa Is My Stressbuster

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Veteran actress Supriya Pathak, who has essayed the iconic character of Hansa in the streaming comedy 'Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan', has called 'Khichdi' franchise as a prescription and her character as a stressbuster.
She also believes that doing comedy, especially clean comedy, is more complex than other genres.
“Comedy is much harder, and making people laugh is very difficult. I feel that with slapstick and two-layered jokes, you can, but keeping it clean and still making people laugh is very difficult,” she said.
Talking about her character, she says:“'Khichdi' is like a prescription, and Hansa is my stressbuster. She is a part of me. It was a challenge to maintain the innocence of Hansa even after so many years. Having said that, I believe Hansa's character acts as a reminder that one doesn't have to be so bitter and it's not difficult to lead a life without having some innocence inside us.”
Created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia's Hats Off Productions, the show was made into a movie in 2010. 'Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan' is available to stream on ZEE5 Global.
MENAFN04032024000231011071ID1107930810
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.