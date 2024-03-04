Poll shows American voters see that Trump did better than Biden

(MENAFN) A recent CBS News survey has shed light on the complex and divided public perception of the presidencies of Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The poll, encompassing 2,159 adults, indicates that 46 percent of registered voters rate Trump's single term as "excellent" or "good," while 53 percent view it as "fair" or "poor." In stark contrast, only 33% of respondents gave a positive rating to Biden's presidency, with a notable 67 percent expressing disapproval.



As the 2024 presidential election looms, with Trump likely to be the Republican candidate challenging Biden's reelection bid, the poll reflects a general sense of pessimism among Americans about the country's future. Merely 6 percent of voters believe things are going "very well," while 36 percent perceive the nation as trending "very badly."



Biden faces significant challenges in key areas of concern for voters, including the economy, crime, and border security. The survey reveals that a significant portion of voters, 44 percent, believe inflation would ease under Trump's policies compared to 17 percent under Biden's approach. Similarly, 72 percent of respondents anticipate a reduction in illegal immigration under Trump, with only 22 percent expressing confidence in Biden's policies.



The age and health of the 81-year-old Biden emerge as notable factors contributing to public skepticism. A significant 68 percent of Americans believe Biden is cognitively unfit for the presidency, while 74 percent express concerns about his physical health. Trump, though not without criticism, receives failing marks from 51 percent of voters on mental fitness and 46 percent on physical health.



As the nation navigates complex political dynamics, these poll results underscore the deep divides in public opinion and the multifaceted factors influencing voters' perceptions of the two recent presidencies. The upcoming election is poised to be a critical juncture, shaping the future direction of the United States and reflecting the intricate interplay of leadership, policy, and public sentiment.



