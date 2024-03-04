Time has come for cognitive examinations for US presidential runners

(MENAFN) As concerns grow among American voters regarding the mental fitness of both President Joe Biden and potential 2024 candidate Donald Trump, there is a mounting call for stringent restrictions and cognitive tests for those aspiring to the highest office in the land. With a Quinnipiac University poll revealing that 64 percent of respondents doubt Biden's mental fitness for a second term and 51 percent expressing similar concerns about Trump, the public is increasingly focused on the need for robust measures to ensure strong and vibrant leadership.



At a combined age of 158 years, Biden, already the oldest president in United States history at 81, would be 86 at the end of a potential second term. Trump, the likely Republican nominee, is set to turn 78 in June. The pressing question of mental fitness has taken center stage, particularly after Special Counsel Robert Hur, overseeing a case on the mishandling of classified documents by the United States president, characterized Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."



The Quinnipiac poll results underscore a deepening skepticism among voters about the cognitive capabilities of the current and potential future leaders. This comes in the wake of Biden's legal team contesting Hur's description as "inappropriate," with the president asserting in a news conference that he is both "well-meaning" and in control of his faculties.



As the demand for cognitive tests gains momentum, the debate over how to assess and ensure the mental acuity of presidential candidates is becoming increasingly pertinent. The scrutiny surrounding the issue highlights the evolving dynamics of leadership expectations and the imperative to address concerns about the mental fitness of those vying for the presidency in the United States.



MENAFN04032024000045015687ID1107930803