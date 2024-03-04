Int'l Students Moving Away From Australia, Canada, UK Over New Policies

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: After three of the most sought-after study-abroad destinations-Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom-implemented new policies, the landscape of international education is undergoing significant transformations. A shift in student preferences has been noticed by a study that revealed an increased interest among international students to pursue education in the United States instead.

The study titled "Voice of the International Student" conducted in January 2024 by IDP Education across 67 countries with 2,500 student respondents indicated a significant decline in student interest in Canada for 2023, with a corresponding rise in attraction towards the US and Italy.

The IDP survey shows that nearly half of prospective students are reevaluating or uncertain about their plans to study in the UK (49pc), Australia (47pc) and Canada (43pc), with the US emerging as a more favourable alternative for those deterred by the policies in these countries.

The Netherlands experienced a resurgence in interest as well heading into 2024, which may wane due to plans by Dutch universities to cut back on international student admissions and English-taught programmes.

"This latest pulse survey highlights that international students are highly attuned to the ongoing discussions regarding policy changes and that this is impacting the standing of the top global study destinations at a time when competition between destination countries is at an all-time high," said Simon Emmett, CEO, IDP Connect.

He said the survey underscores that students seek stability in their study abroad decisions and the evolving policies in the UK, Canada and Australia are causing them to consider alternative locations.

The tightening of international education policies in these countries aligns with broader attempts to more strictly control immigration. In Canada and Australia, efforts are also directed at addressing unethical practices in the education sector and enhancing quality assurance, according to IDP.

While Canada and Australia are trying to stop dishonest schools and agents from operating, and are working to make sure the education offered to international students is of good quality, the UK government said that starting in January 2024, most international students cannot bring family members with them.

