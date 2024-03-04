Cambodia Visa Application For Canadian, Bulgarian, US Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





CAMBODIA VISA TYPES

There are three major types of Cambodian visas for foreign visitors:

Tourist Visa (Type-T): The Tourist Visa is intended for foreign visitors visiting Cambodia for recreational purposes. Whether you're planning to sightsee or visit friends and family. A single-entry visa for short-term tourist activities, valid for three months with a maximum stay of thirty days. Can be obtained via an eVisa or upon arrival.

Business Visa (Type-E): The Business Visa (Type-E) is the preferred choice for foreign travelers conducting business in Cambodia. This visa type allows for smooth business operations within the country. Examine the specific documentation requirements, criteria, and benefits associated with the Business Visa. A single-entry business visa valid for three months with a maximum stay of thirty days. Can be obtained via an eVisa or upon arrival.

Ordinary Visa: The Ordinary Visa is a versatile option that allows for a wide range of travel purposes besides tourism and business. Whether you plan to retire in Cambodia or pursue an educational journey, the Ordinary Visa offers a tailored solution. Discover the eligibility criteria, documentation requirements, and advantages of using the Ordinary Visa for your specific travel needs. A visa that can be extended for a variety of reasons, including retirement, job hunting, and education. Can be obtained with an eVisa or on arrival.

CAMBODIAN VISA ONLINE

The Cambodian e-Visa, introduced in 2006 by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is an online electronic visa that allows visitors to stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days. The Cambodian online e-Visa was designed to save travelers time by streamlining the visa application process. Eligible citizens must obtain a tourist visa before visiting Cambodia. Travelers can apply online for an electronic tourist visa to Cambodia by filling out the simple and straightforward Cambodia e-Visa application form.

How to Apply for a Cambodia e-Visa?

The application form is divided into three parts. You must first write down your personal information. This includes a scanned picture of your passport, a facial photograph, your name, telephone number, and email address. Your email address is essential, as you will receive the e-Visa in your email. Next, write down your passport details and lastly, travel details. This includes all supporting documents.Choose one of the payment options and make the payment. You can only successfully submit your application if you have paid the fee. You can use your credit or debit card.Once you are confident that all of the information is correct, you do not need to make any changes; click 'Check and Change' and download the certificate.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR US CITIZENS

In 2006, the Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched the Cambodia e-visa, also known as electronic visa. The Cambodia e-Visa is a digital travel authorization for citizens of over 200 countries, including the United States. US citizens can enter Cambodia on an eVisa for tourism, leisure, or short-term business. The Cambodia e-visa allows US citizens to visit Cambodia for up to 30 days. A Cambodia eVisa for US citizens is valid for three months from the date of issuance and allows only one entry into the country, so keep this in mind when planning your trip. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

