Is AAP Taking A Leaf Out Of BJP's Poll Campaign With Focus On ‘Ram Rajya’?

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Did Delhi Finance Minister Atishi centre the budget she presented for the national capital on Monday around the 'Ram Rajya' out of the fear of the high-decibel campaign launched by the BJP ever since the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections?

Quoting a 'chaupai' from Ramcharitmanas, Atishi said on the floor of the House on Monday, "We all are inspired by the life of Lord Ram, hence we pledge to realise the dream of Ram Rajya in Delhi.

“I understand that we have a long way to go in this journey. However, while presenting the 10th Budget of the (Arvind) Kejriwal government, I can confidently say that in the past 10 years, there have been significant and positive changes in the lives of the common people in the national capital.”

“Whenever Ayodhya is described, it is said that there is no other city as beautiful and prosperous as Ayodhya in the world. Today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are also working hard in Delhi to bring prosperity to the capital just like the way it was in Lord Ram's Ayodhya. In the journey of establishing Ram Rajya in Delhi, an important indicator is the prosperity of the city,” Atishi said.

In fact, the Delhi Finance Minister on Monday repeatedly referred to Ram Rajya during her budget speech in the Assembly, which shows the Aam Aadmi Party's focus on the theme ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is fully aware that the BJP will try to capitalise on the Ram Temple wave in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

In view of this, the AAP seems to be preparing a specific strategy to counter BJP's campaign.

If one looks at his speeches, whenever Kejriwal speaks about AAP's Tirth Yatra Yojana, he makes it a point to mention Ayodhya.

“I consider myself as your son and as your son, it is my responsibility to take care of you, keep you happy, ensure you don't face any trouble, and arrange pilgrimage for you,” Kejriwal had said while addressing the public.

In fact, last month Kejriwal had himself visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, accompanied by his wife, mother and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his family.

The Delhi CM had also called the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 a "matter of immense pride and happiness" for everyone across the country and the world.