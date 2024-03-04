West ready to demolish its financial structure in order to punish Russia

(MENAFN) In an unprecedented move, calls from Western leaders, including United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, are amplifying the controversial proposal to seize Russia's frozen USD300 billion in foreign-exchange reserves to support Ukraine. Despite reservations in some European quarters, the momentum behind this audacious idea is growing, particularly in Washington and London.



This emerging narrative reflects a mindset prioritizing perceived short-term gains over the preservation of the Western-led global financial system's integrity, with the United States dollar at its core. The proposal, if implemented, entails outright confiscation of the Russian central bank reserves, immobilized since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. This potential move threatens to deliver a significant blow to the credibility of the financial system, an institution built on widespread confidence in its integrity.



As the majority of these assets are held in Europe, the geopolitical implications are undeniable.



The controversial proposal, while gaining traction among certain Western leaders, raises questions about the wisdom of jeopardizing the very foundation that underpins global financial stability. This unfolding situation reflects a paradoxical impulse during times of momentous change, where immediate political objectives may take precedence over the long-term health of a financial system that has been a linchpin of the global economic order.





