Jordan, Ireland Explore Collaboration In Higher Education

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Mar. 4 (Petra) -- Vice President of the University of Jordan - Aqaba, Nazeeh Btoush, met with Irish Ambassador Marianne Bolger to discuss potential collaboration in the fields of higher education and scientific research.The meeting served as a platform to explore ways in which the two sides could strengthen academic, scientific, and cultural ties.Btoush emphasized the university's commitment to fostering international partnerships, highlighting the benefits of knowledge and experience exchange. He pointed to the positive impact such partnerships have on the university's educational and research endeavors, particularly through joint research projects in various disciplines.Ambassador Bolger, reciprocating the interest in collaboration, expressed the Irish embassy's desire to build strong relationships with Jordanian educational institutions, specifically commending the University of Jordan, Aqaba branch, for its esteemed reputation and diverse scientific units and centers.She proposed collaborative initiatives with Irish educational and research institutions, including conducting joint scientific projects and research, facilitating faculty and student exchange programs, and fostering scientific information exchange.Furthermore, she reiterated the embassy's unwavering support in establishing robust and meaningful ties between both parties, potentially leading to partnerships in scientific research and data exchange.