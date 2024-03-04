Electric Load Hits 3,670 Megawatts

Amman, Mar. 4 (Petra) - The electric load recorded on Sunday evening reached 3,670 megawatts, according to data from the National Electric Power Company.The maximum load recorded this winter topped 4,050 megawatts, while the highest electric load recorded in the history of the Kingdom was 4,220 megawatts last August.

