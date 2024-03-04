               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Electric Load Hits 3,670 Megawatts


3/4/2024 5:47:54 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar. 4 (Petra) - The electric load recorded on Sunday evening reached 3,670 megawatts, according to data from the National Electric Power Company.
The maximum load recorded this winter topped 4,050 megawatts, while the highest electric load recorded in the history of the Kingdom was 4,220 megawatts last August.

