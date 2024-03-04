Kuwait PM Condoles With Tanzania On Former Pres. Demise

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent Monday a cable of condolences to President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, on demise of former president, Ali Hassan Mwinyi. (pickup previous) aai

