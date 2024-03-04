Xclusive Interiors Pvt Ltd To Expand Design Horizons With New Office In Banjara Hills, Hyderabad!

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Renowned in the interior design industry, Xclusive Interiors Pvt Ltd is gearing up for an exciting expansion as it announces the upcoming inauguration of its latest office in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Established by the visionary duo, Nidhi Jaju and Abhijeet Jaju, in 2005, the company has consistently showcased its commitment to turning spaces into mesmerizing works of art. With an impressive portfolio spanning residential and commercial projects across Pune, Hyderabad, and various Indian cities, Xclusive Interiors has earned prestigious accolades such as "Best Interior Designers in Pune," "Best Interior Designers in Maharashtra," and recognition among the "Top 15 Interior Designers in India."

What sets Xclusive Interiors apart is not just their remarkable track record but their unwavering dedication to delivering designs that seamlessly blend form and function. The company's growth story is a testament to the creative brilliance and exceptional craftsmanship that Nidhi and Abhijeet Jaju bring to every project.

Despite their numerous achievements, Xclusive Interiors remains committed to making exceptional interior design accessible to a broader audience. What truly distinguishes their expansion plans is the fact that they are achieving it without external funding. Their success is built upon a solid foundation of talent, dedication, and a profound understanding of their clients' needs.

The forthcoming office in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, is poised to be a pivotal milestone in Xclusive Interiors' journey. This bustling location, known for its blend of tradition and modernity, aligns perfectly with the company's vision of creating timeless designs that resonate with diverse cultures and sensibilities.

Scheduled to open its doors in April 2024, the Hyderabad office will bring Xclusive Interiors' signature style and expertise closer to clients in the region. With an experienced team of designers, architects, and project managers, the new office will cater to the unique demands of clients in Hyderabad and the surrounding areas. Whether crafting contemporary living spaces or revitalizing commercial establishments, Xclusive Interiors is prepared to leave its mark on the vibrant city.

Nidhi Jaju, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Xclusive Interiors, expressed her excitement about the expansion, saying, "Hyderabad has a rich cultural heritage and a growing appreciation for innovative interior design. We are thrilled to bring our passion for creating exceptional spaces to this dynamic city."

Abhijeet Jaju, Co-Founder and Managing Director, added, "Our journey has been about turning dreams into reality, and this expansion is another step in that direction. We are committed to delivering outstanding designs and experiences to our clients in Hyderabad and beyond."

Xclusive Interiors Pvt Ltd has set ambitious goals for the future. Over the next two years, they plan to establish offices and services in other major cities, including Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. Their vision is nothing short of remarkable ï¿1⁄2 completing 10,000 projects by the year 2030. It's a testament to their unwavering dedication and the trust they've earned from clients and partners alike.

As Xclusive Interiors Pvt Ltd embarks on this exciting journey, they invite clients, partners, and design enthusiasts to join them in celebrating the grand opening of their Hyderabad office in April 2024. Stay tuned for more updates as they continue to redefine the art of interior design in India.

About Xclusive Interiors Pvt Ltd:

Xclusive Interiors Pvt Ltd, founded in 2005 by Nidhi Jaju and Abhijeet Jaju, is a renowned interior design company. With a portfolio of residential and commercial projects across India, the company has earned a reputation for creating exquisite and innovative interior designs. Their commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction has earned them numerous awards and recognition in the industry. Xclusive Interiors is dedicated to transforming spaces into unique and captivating environments that reflect their clients' vision and style.

Any enquiries: 207/208 Vision Galleria, Near Kunal Icon, Pimple Saudagar, Pune

Contact no. 9881133520

Email: ...



Company :-Xclusive Interiors Pvt. Ltd

User :- Xclusive Interiors

Email :-...

Phone :-09881133520

Url :-