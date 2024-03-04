TACO Deploys Seven Patrolling Vehicles At Ranthambore National Park To Aid Wildlife Conservation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan - March 04, 2024 - The Animal Care Organization (TACO), a flagship animal welfare initiative under the Vedanta Group's social impact arm, the Anil Agarwal Foundation, flagged off seven patrolling vehicles today at the Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan. The event held to celebrate World Wildlife Day, witnessed the presence of Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Anchor, TACO, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd along with Shri Pawan Kumar Upadhyay, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) & Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW), Govt of Rajasthan and other forest officials. Ranthambore National Park has utilised the grant of INR 1 crore awarded earlier by TACO to procure these seven vehicles.



With this initiative, TACO is contributing to the efforts of conservationists and forest departments in protecting endangered species and their habitats. Recognising their outstanding contribution towards wildlife conservation, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar also felicitated 6 forest officials from Ranthambore National Park, at the ceremony.



Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Anchor, TACO, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd said, "We are pleased to contribute to the crucial conservation efforts at Ranthambore National Park through TACO. The provision of these seven state-of-the-art patrolling vehicles underscores our steadfast dedication to strengthening the park's anti-poaching measures and response mechanism, thus fortifying the region's ecological balance. This collaboration also symbolizes Anil Agarwal Foundation's resolution to safeguard our ecosystem for generations to come."



Shri Pawan Kumar Upadhyay, IFS, PCCF & CWLW, Govt of Rajasthan commented, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to TACO for their invaluable contribution to the conservation efforts at Ranthambore National Park. The provision of these state-of-the-art patrolling vehicles marks a significant enhancement to our surveillance and anti-poaching measures. TACO's constant support to our team strengthens our resolve to protect the park's rich biodiversity and ensure the well-being of its majestic inhabitants. We will continue to work in the future for the betterment of wildlife in Rajasthan."



The deployment of these seven patrolling vehicles marks a pivotal step towards enhancing conservation activities at Ranthambore National Park and will aid in the surveillance and protection of the park's wildlife population, including its 88 tigers. Besides tigers, Ranthambore National Park boasts a rich diversity of flora and fauna, with inhabitants ranging from leopards to striped hyenas and sloth bears. With over 40 species of mammals, 330 species of birds, and 35 species of reptiles, the park is a vital ecosystem that requires diligent protection for which TACO has provided constant support to the authorities.



Notably, TACO's initiatives encompass a holistic approach to 'One Health', recognizing the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment. The organization's shelter in Faridabad, Haryana, has provided a home to numerous animals, including cows, bulls, and dogs, focusing on rescue, rehabilitation, advanced veterinary care and overall well-being. Furthermore, TACO's dedication extends to education and training through the TACO Academy, which conducts sessions for veterinarians and para-professionals. TACO also supports and strengthens veterinary healthcare services in the Delhi-NCR through OPD and ambulance services and is also coming up with a multi-specialty veterinary hospital focused on advanced animal healthcare in Faridabad.





About Anil Agarwal Foundation



The Anil Agarwal Foundation is the umbrella entity for Vedanta's community and social initiatives. The focus areas of the Foundation are Healthcare, Women and Child development, Animal Welfare Projects, and Sports Initiatives. Anil Agarwal Foundation aims to empower communities, transform lives, and facilitate nation building through sustainable and inclusive growth.





About The Animal Care Organization (TACO)



The Animal Care Organization (TACO) is a unique animal welfare project under the aegis of Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the social impact arm of Vedanta Ltd. It is aimed at providing world-class infrastructure, veterinary services, a training facility, and animal shelters to heal and protect animals. TACOâ€TMs six pillars of shelter, hospital, academy, wildlife conservation, disaster relief efforts and sectoral development, aim to develop international standards for animal welfare. Advanced animal healthcare, preventive veterinary care, a spay and neuter program, diagnostics, and mobile emergency care units will be the main priorities of the under construction multi-specialty veterinary hospital and Animal Birth Control Centre in Faridabad. TACO academy offers short-term courses for a variety of target groups, including veterinarians and para-vets, the animal shelter will concentrate on rescue, rehabilitation, geriatric and palliative care, animal housing services, nutrition, and well-being. Its mission is to establish a sustainable and scalable ecosystem for the well-being of animals based on the principles of â€ ̃One Healthâ€TM.

