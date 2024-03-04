West End Shows Closing This March

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK - March 4, 2024 - London Theatre Bookings (LSBO), the leading online platform for booking London theatre tickets, is offering customers the opportunity to see some of the best West End shows before they close later this month. From musicals to comedies to dramas, there is something for everyone to enjoy at discounted prices.



Some of the shows that are closing soon include:



The King and I, the award-winning musical starring Helen George and Darren Lee, playing at the Dominion Theatre until 2nd March.



ï¿1⁄2 The Little Big Things, the heartfelt and uplifting musical based on the autobiography of Henry Fraser, playing at the Soho Place Theatre until 2nd March.



ï¿1⁄2 The Unfriend, the dark comedy starring Lee Mack, Sarah Alexander, and Frances Barber, playing at the Wyndham's Theatre until 9th March.



ï¿1⁄2 The Motive and the Cue, the fierce and funny play about the making of Richard Burton and John Gielgud's Hamlet, playing at the Noel Coward Theatre until 23rd March.



ï¿1⁄2 The Merchant of Venice 1936, the thrilling new adaptation of Shakespeare's comedy starring Tracy-Ann Oberman, playing at the Criterion Theatre until 23rd March.



ï¿1⁄2 Plaza Suite, the razor-sharp comedy starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, playing at the Savoy Theatre until 31st March.





Customers can book their tickets online at , by phone at 020 7420 8100, or in person at the LSBO box office in Leicester Square. Prices vary depending on the date and seat location, but customers can enjoy half-price and discounted theatre tickets by booking online or visiting the box office.



LSBO also offers customers the latest news and updates on all things London theatre, as well as the chance to follow them on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.



Don't miss this chance to see some of the brilliant West End shows before they close this March. Book your tickets today and experience the magic of London theatre with LSBO.



