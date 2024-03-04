Hyatt Regency Dehradun Appoints Sharad C As Chief Engineer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sharad Manohar Chinchbankar as its new Chief Engineer. He will be responsible for the efficient operations of engineering and achieving the highest level of guest satisfaction, sustainability, and safety standards.



Sharad C brings with him 13+ years of rich experience in the maintenance department and has worked with various leading hospitality brands across India. After successfully holding a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with Grade A, he started his professional journey with ITC Fortune Pune. Since then, he has held multiple-level positions with eminent brands such as The Club Mahindra Holidays and Resorts, Falzani Nature Nest Resort, Intercontinental Resort at Mahabalipuram, and The Corinthians Resort and Club, Pune. His last assignment was with Hyatt Palace Udyog Vihar, Gurugram. His core expertise lie in pre-opening hotels and resorts, working on sustainability and spearheading renovations



As an engineering leader, Sharad will be focused on breakdown-free engineering operations, the implementation of preventive maintenance plans, and strategizing the operations until the bottom line. With a diverse background in various roles and locations, his expertise spans across preventive maintenance, project management, team leadership, and budget allocation. Being a professional, Sharad has successfully led engineering departments, developed and implemented strategies, and managed budgets to maximize profitability and revenue. His adeptness at cultivating positive relationships with employees has nurtured cooperative and harmonious work environments.



Commenting on his appointment, Sharad mentioned, "I am honored with my appointment as Chief Engineer and look forward to being a part of the Hyatt Regency, Dehradun family. I am thrilled and eagerly anticipating partnering with the exceptional teams at the resort. I hope for a thrilling adventure alongside exceptionally skilled individuals motivated towards a common goal."



Sumit Kumar, General Manager, Hyatt Regency Dehradun, said, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Sharad and see tremendous value in his world-class experience. We look forward to his expertise in handling real-world situations in collaboration with industry partners for the fulfillment of customer demand. His addition strengthens our engineering department and gives us the advantage of experienced leadership in our endeavor to become more sustainable and energy-efficient."

Company :-Stanley Communications

User :- Shreya Sapra

Email :...

Other articles by Hyatt Regency