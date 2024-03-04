MP BJP Joins 'Modi Ka Parivar' Campaign On Social Media

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, March 4 (IANS) With the Bharatiya Janata Party launching a nationwide campaign - 'Modi Ka Parivar', party leaders in Madhya Pradesh have started taking it further on social media.

State BJP president V. D. Sharma, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and several other party leaders have written "Modi Ka Parivar" on their social media handles.

It came a day after former Bihar CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Yadav made a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Bihar's Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.

MP BJP chief V. D. Sharma, talking to IANS on Monday said that PM Modi treats every citizen of the country as his family. "PM Modi starts his address with the words 'mere parivarjano'. This line itself defines a lot," Sharma added.

Hitting back at the RJD patriarch, Sharma said Lalu Yadav's entire politics has been limited to his personal family. "What should I say about Lalu Yadav whose politics has always been limited to his sons and daughters. It was his frustration that came out," Sharma added.

Sharma stated that the BJP will take the campaign "Modi Ka Parivar" to the ground and it will continue until the Lok Sabha election is over.

When asked if the BJP has got a new slogan for the coming election like "Mai Bhi Chowkidar" during the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, Sharma said the "BJP is quite capable to run it's campaign on its own."