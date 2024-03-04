Argentina looks for additional money from IMF

(MENAFN) In an effort to expedite the departure from capital controls, Argentina is engaged in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding a new aid program, according to a senior government official cited by Bloomberg on Thursday. The IMF is reportedly urging the Argentine government to accelerate the devaluation of its currency through a "crawling peg" mechanism while maintaining interest rates above surging inflation. President Javier Milei has committed to eliminating the widely criticized 'cepo,' or currency restrictions, by the year's end.



Argentina, already burdened with a USD44 billion debt to the IMF, received a lifeline in January when the fund agreed to release USD4.7 billion as part of a comprehensive debt restructuring plan. Despite Buenos Aires falling short of targets tied to its multi-billion loan program, the IMF extended support to assist the country in addressing its severe economic crisis. Argentina, the third-largest economy in Latin America, grapples with the repercussions of decades of debt and financial mismanagement, resulting in an alarming 40 percent of its population living in poverty.



President Milei's ambitious 'shock therapy' reforms aim to stabilize the struggling economy but have triggered a drastic devaluation of the peso by over 50 percent. As a consequence, the nation faces one of the world's highest annual inflation rates, hovering around 250 percent, with projections indicating a further escalation in the coming months. The complexities of Argentina's negotiations with the IMF underscore the gravity of the economic challenges and the pressing need for a sustainable solution to uplift the nation from its current predicament.



