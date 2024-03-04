Putin declares Russian economy developing more sustainable structure

(MENAFN) In his annual address to the Federal Assembly, President Vladimir Putin emphasized the transformation of the Russian economy, noting a shift towards greater complexity, technological advancement, and reduced reliance on natural resources. Putin outlined ambitious targets, aiming to increase non-resource-based exports by two-thirds over the next six years, emphasizing the significance of diversifying the economy.



The president highlighted the current landscape, where over 90 percent of economic growth is attributed to non-resource industries, reflecting a more sustainable trajectory. Putin proudly declared Russia as the largest economy in Europe based on gross domestic product at purchasing power parity and the fifth-largest globally.



Setting a forward-looking agenda, Putin articulated the goal of increasing the share of domestically produced high-tech goods by 1.5 times by 2030. He underscored the importance of boosting production in sectors such as consumer goods, medicines, vehicles, and other products. Additionally, Putin envisioned Russia ranking among the top 25 countries globally in terms of the number of industrial robots by 2030.



This strategic vision highlights Russia's commitment to fostering economic resilience, innovation, and technological prowess, marking a significant milestone in the country's economic evolution.



