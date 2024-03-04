Russian Drone Attack On Odesa: Three Out Of 20 Injured Remain In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa on the night of March 2 injured 20 people, including a pregnant woman.

This was reported by the Department of Health at the Odesa Regional State Administration on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“A total of 20 people were injured, including one pregnant woman. Currently, three people remain hospitalized, with two in the intensive care unit in serious condition and one in moderate condition receiving treatment in the trauma unit,” the post says.

A Russian drone hit the high-rise residential building, killing 12 people, including five children: four-month-old Tymofiy, seven-month-old Lisa, three-year-old Mark, eight-year-old Zlata, and Serhiy, who was to turn 10 in July.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the rescue operations at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building in Odesa have been completed.