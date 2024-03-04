Intelligence Confirms Disabling Railway Bridge In Russia's Samara Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has confirmed that rail traffic has been suspended across a bridge in Russia's Samara region.

“The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine confirmed the fact that the railway bridge over the Chapayevka River in Russia's Samara region was disabled," the statement said.

The DIU noted that on March 4, 2024, at about 6:00 a.m., the power structures of the bridge were damaged by an explosion.

"The railway line was used by the aggressor state to transport military cargo, in particular, engineered ammunition produced by the Polimer JSC plant in Chapayevsk, Samara region," the DIU emphasized.

The intelligence noted that given the nature of the damage to the railway bridge, its operation in the next few weeks is impossible.

