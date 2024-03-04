Enemy Attacks Beryslav With UAV, Civilian Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of March 4, Russian troops attacked the town of Beryslav, Kherson region. A local resident was wounded by an explosive dropped from a drone.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“In the morning, a resident of Beryslav was attacked by Russian troops using a drone. The occupiers dropped an explosive object on the 55-year-old man as he was walking down the street," the statement said.

The victim suffered an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs and was hospitalized.

As reported by Ukrinform, one civilian was killed in the Kherson region over the past day as a result of Russian shelling. Critical infrastructure and educational institutions have been hit.