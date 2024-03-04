UK Intelligence: Russia Sought To Target Ukraine's Energy Facilities To Degrade Industrial Activities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout February 2024, Russia has undertaken a campaign of one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) against Ukrainian infrastructure, including electrical power infrastructure, to degrade industrial activities in Ukraine.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update on X, formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, Ukrainian air defenses have repeatedly engaged the OWA UAVs, but Russia's strikes have highly likely damaged Ukrainian power plants and electrical substations.

These attacks have taken place across Ukraine with damage being inflicted on regional power infrastructure, including in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and western Ukraine, the ministry said.

Russian attacks have highly likely been undertaken by a combination of OWA UAVs, surface-to-surface missile systems, and conventional rocket artillery, rather than Russian long-range aviation assets as observed in 2022 and 2023.

"It is likely that Russia has sought to target regional power facilities to degrade industrial facilities in Ukraine. Despite these attacks, Ukraine's power network is maintaining stable network operations," British intelligence said.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat earlier said that Russia had reduced the use of tactical aircraft and guided aerial bombs, but the threat remains.