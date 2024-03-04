Baku Holds Young Public Diplomacy Summit 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku, Azerbaijan - On March 1st, 2024, the Center for Strategy
and Cultural Diplomacy (CSCD) successfully hosted the Young Public
Diplomacy Summit Baku 2024, in collaboration with esteemed partners
such as the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum - Eurasia Regional
Center (ICYF-ERC), EduHub, and the Pakistan Embassy in Azerbaijan.
This significant event took place at the Azerbaijan University of
Languages (ALU) and was attended by a diverse audience, including a
significant number of students.
Hassan Mehar, Chairman of CSCD, welcomed scientists, experts,
local students, and event partners, emphasizing the event's role in
fostering cultural understanding among nations, while the Executive
Director of the CSCD, Malik Tehseen, along with the Head of
Operations, RehanJaved, and Head of Programs, Anum Javed, expressed
their belief in the usefulness of the discussions and presentations
that will be held within the framework of the summit.
Distinguished guests, including JalaGaribova, Vice Rector for
International Affairs at Azerbaijan University of Languages, and
Novruz Mammadov, former Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Vice
Rector for Scientific Issues of ALU, graced the occasion with their
welcome remarks and encouragement for the youth participants.
A pivotal moment in the summit was the enlightening keynote
speech by Bilal Hayee, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, who
shared valuable insights on Public Diplomacy in the contemporary
world. A subsequent panel discussion further enriched the discourse
on this crucial subject.
Vusal Garbanov, Acting Director General of ICYF-ERC, extended a
warm welcome and showcased the organization's youth-centric
initiatives. Chingiz Gasimzada, representing ICYF-ERC, delivered a
presentation that resonated with the summit's theme.
Engaging lectures were delivered by renowned speakers, including
Hukuma Abbasova's discourse on Post-War Azerbaijani Society,
Gulnara Aslanbayli's insights on Youth Leadership and Advocacy in
Cultural Diplomacy leading to Business Diplomacy from AmCham, and
Orkhan Masimov's discussion on Innovation and Social
Entrepreneurship in the Third Sector from EduHub.
The summit concluded on a celebratory note with a captivating
music performance by the Seyyah band. Participants had the
opportunity to share their perspectives, adding depth to the
dialogue.
It should be noted that, over 15 foreign young people from 10
took part in the summit.
With an overwhelming turnout, the Young Public Diplomacy Summit
Baku 2024 underscored the transformative potential of cultural
diplomacy in empowering youth and fostering global
understanding.
