TURKPA's Commission Chairman Condemns PACE Policy Against Azerbaijan

Despite all the pressures of the Parliamentary Assembly of the
Council of Europe (PACE), we will always stand by our brother
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Chairman
of TURKPA's Legal Affairs and International Relations Commission,
Deputy of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Osman Mesten,
telling at the 11th meeting of TURKPA's Legal Affairs and
International Relations Commission held in Baku on March 4.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan became a full member of the
Council of Europe and PACE in 2001. On January 24, some European
parliamentarians questioned the powers of the Azerbaijani
delegation at PACE and made unimaginable accusations against the
delegation. Taking this into account, the Azerbaijani delegation
issued a broad and detailed statement at PACE. Against the
background of unbearable racism, Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia
in the Parliamentary Assembly, the Azerbaijani delegation decided
to suspend cooperation with PACE and participation in the
organization for an indefinite period. The delegation left the
venue after making the statement.
Osman Mesten stated that he believes that the strengthening of
relations between the Turkic states will create confidence in
friends and will strike fear into the souls of the enemy: "We
should further develop relations with many international
organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States,"he
added.
"Also, we want to see brotherly Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan
among the TURKPA member states," the chairman says.
