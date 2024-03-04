TURKPA's Commission Chairman Condemns PACE Policy Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Despite all the pressures of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), we will always stand by our brother Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Chairman of TURKPA's Legal Affairs and International Relations Commission, Deputy of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Osman Mesten, telling at the 11th meeting of TURKPA's Legal Affairs and International Relations Commission held in Baku on March 4.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan became a full member of the Council of Europe and PACE in 2001. On January 24, some European parliamentarians questioned the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation at PACE and made unimaginable accusations against the delegation. Taking this into account, the Azerbaijani delegation issued a broad and detailed statement at PACE. Against the background of unbearable racism, Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia in the Parliamentary Assembly, the Azerbaijani delegation decided to suspend cooperation with PACE and participation in the organization for an indefinite period. The delegation left the venue after making the statement.

Osman Mesten stated that he believes that the strengthening of relations between the Turkic states will create confidence in friends and will strike fear into the souls of the enemy: "We should further develop relations with many international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States,"he added.

"Also, we want to see brotherly Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan among the TURKPA member states," the chairman says.