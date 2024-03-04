Putin claims West is demolishing its very own financial structure

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his annual address to the Federal Assembly, asserted that the West is jeopardizing its own currencies and banking system, contributing to the decline of established monopolies in the global economy. Putin announced Russia's intent to collaborate with "friendly" nations in creating a new financial infrastructure free from political influence, aiming to unite efforts in addressing global challenges.



Pointing to the trend of using national currencies in international trade, Putin suggested that the West's actions, including Russia's exclusion from the Western financial system and freezing of its foreign reserves in 2022, are accelerating the shift away from reliance on the United States dollar.



Several Russian and foreign officials have previously highlighted the dollar's use as a geopolitical tool, prompting countries worldwide to reduce their dependence on it.



Putin emphasized Moscow's commitment to working with allies on principles of equality and mutual respect, leading to increasing interest from countries in joining collaborative groups such as BRICS, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The president outlined plans for Russia and its partners to continue developing "safe" transport corridors with new technology and establish a global financial network immune to political interference, reflecting the evolving landscape of the world economy, trade, and finance.







