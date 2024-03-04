Putin sees possibility for Russia to enter world`s top four economies

(MENAFN) In his annual address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in Russia's economic trajectory, asserting that the country, already the largest economy in Europe in Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) terms, could soon join the top four global economies. Putin underscored that the pace and quality of economic growth position Russia to take a significant step forward in the near future.



Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) serves as a metric for comparing economic productivity and standards of living by adjusting for disparities in the cost of goods and services across countries.



According to World Bank estimates for 2023, Russia ranked as the world's fifth-largest economy in PPP terms, standing out as the sole European country in the top five.



The current top four global economies by PPP, according to the World Bank, include China at the forefront, followed by the United States, with India and Japan securing the third and fourth positions. Russia rounded out the top five, surpassing Germany, the largest economy in the European Union, which held the seventh spot. Indonesia occupied the sixth position.



Russia's economic resilience amid various international economic sanctions and restricted access to major financial markets was emphasized by President Putin. Despite these challenges, the Russian economy recorded robust growth of 3.6 percent in 2023, according to official statistics.



Comparatively, among the Group of Seven (G7) nations, Germany experienced a contraction of 0.3 percent in GDP in 2023, while the United Kingdom saw an estimated growth of 0.1 percent, and the United States posted a growth rate of 2.5 percent. Putin's remarks highlight Russia's economic achievements in the face of external pressures and set an optimistic outlook for its global economic standing in the coming years.





