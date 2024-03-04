Putin claims BRICS surpassing G7 in economic power

(MENAFN) In a recent address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) states are outpacing the G7 (Canada, France, Japan, Italy, the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union) in terms of their share in global GDP based on purchasing power parity (PPP). Putin shared estimates indicating that by 2028, the share of BRICS is projected to rise to 36.6 percent, while the G7's share is expected to decrease to 27.8 percent.



Highlighting this shift in global economic dynamics, Putin emphasized that a decade ago, the situation was different, with the BRICS countries surpassing the G7 in terms of GDP in PPP terms in 2022 (31.5 percent versus 30.3 percent). Notably, in 1992, the BRICS share was only around 16.5 percent, signifying a substantial increase over the years.



Purchasing power parity (PPP) is a widely used metric that adjusts for differences in the cost of goods and services between countries, providing a more accurate comparison of economic productivity and standards of living.



The BRICS, initially comprising five emerging economies, expanded significantly this year with the inclusion of Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, Saudi Arabia has been invited and is expected to become a member, while several other nations have expressed interest in joining or submitted formal applications.



Data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reveals a steady decline in the G7's share in global GDP in terms of PPP, dropping from 50.42 percent in 1982 to 30.39 percent in 2022. The IMF projects a further decrease to 29.44 percent in the current year. Putin's observations underscore the evolving landscape of global economic power and the increasing influence of emerging economies within the BRICS group.







