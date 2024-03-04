(MENAFN) In a concerning incident, several members of Russia's Investigative Committee sustained injuries in a drone attack near the border with Ukraine in Bryansk Region on Saturday, according to statements from the agency. The attack reportedly involved a Ukrainian drone dropping an explosive device on agents conducting investigative activities in the Starodub district. Two officials were physically injured, while another pair experienced concussions.



The Investigative Committee's statement did not provide details about the nature of the operatives' mission in the area but emphasized that the injured individuals are receiving necessary medical treatment. The committee vowed to identify the Ukrainian nationalists and military personnel responsible for the attack, promising to provide a legal assessment for the crime.



Bryansk Region, situated along the border with Ukraine, has witnessed multiple strikes by Ukrainian forces in recent times, with drone and artillery attacks being regularly reported. The city of Belgorod, in particular, has faced intense shelling, resulting in civilian casualties, as tensions persist in the border regions.



The incident adds to a series of confrontations between Russia and Ukraine along their shared border, raising concerns about the safety of investigative personnel and civilians in these border areas. The drone attack underscores the challenges in maintaining security and preventing cross-border hostilities, as both sides grapple with ongoing geopolitical tensions.



As investigations into the incident proceed, the focus remains on the need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and establish measures to ensure the safety of individuals residing in border regions. The incident further highlights the complex nature of the conflict, with both sides experiencing the consequences of heightened hostilities near the border.





