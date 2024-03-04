Lavrov claims Moscow did not receive any formal suggestions for negotiations with Kiev

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed Moscow's continued interest in peace talks with Kiev but highlighted a perceived lack of genuine desire for negotiations from Ukraine and its Western supporters. Speaking at a press conference in Antalya, Lavrov stated that Russia has not received any "serious" negotiation proposals since the failed Istanbul peace deal in spring 2022. Despite recent offers by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to host peace talks and act as a mediator, Lavrov expressed skepticism about the sincerity of such proposals.



Addressing the potential talks and Turkey's readiness to facilitate the dialogue, Lavrov stated, "This is not a question for us," emphasizing Russia's consistent position on not abandoning the idea of peace talks. He clarified that the issue had been raised "more than a dozen times," underscoring Moscow's commitment to diplomatic resolutions.



The lack of progress in negotiations has been a persistent challenge, with Moscow pointing to a perceived lack of willingness on Ukraine's part. In November, David Arakhamia, Ukraine's top negotiator in Istanbul, claimed that then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson played a role in convincing Ukrainian President Zelensky's government to withdraw from the talks. Johnson has denied any involvement in this matter.



Complicating matters, Zelensky issued a decree in autumn 2022 prohibiting Ukraine from engaging in talks with the current Russian leadership. He also introduced his own peace plan, known as "Zelensky's formula," which requires Russia to withdraw its forces from territories claimed by Kiev before initiating any negotiations. The divergent positions and conditions set by both sides underscore the challenging landscape surrounding peace efforts.



As international actors continue to navigate the complexities of the conflict, the question of meaningful peace talks remains a pivotal aspect of the broader geopolitical dynamics between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow's assertion of an ongoing willingness for dialogue, combined with skepticism regarding the sincerity of proposals, adds another layer to the intricate diplomatic landscape in the region.





