MP Govt To Set Up Sub-Committee To Promote Religious Activities: CM Mohan Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, March 4 (IANS) The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has proposed to set up a sub-committee to promote religious activities in the state.

The proposed sub-committee will be interlinked with the revenue and cultural departments and would be headed by a senior IAS officer, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

A proposal in this regard was brought up during a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Yadav on Monday.“A sub-committee interlinking with the revenue and cultural departments will be formed to promote religious activities. The proposal has been made and a detailed discussion will be held during the next cabinet meeting,” CM Yadav said.

The development came on the day the Madhya Pradesh cabinet left for Ayodhya Dham in Uttar Pradesh to offer prayers at Lord Ram's temple on Monday. The wives of all the cabinet ministers also accompanied them.

Before leaving for Ayodhya, CM Yadav said the members of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet had decided to go to Ayodhya in March to have a darshan of Lord Ram.

“We are fortunate that the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's Idol took place in Ayodhya on February 22. Lord Ram was consecrated in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other important personalities,” he added.