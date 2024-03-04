Ice Hockey Equipment Market Size, Industry Trends, Cost Models, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Ice Hockey Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The global ice hockey equipment market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.92% during 2024-2032.



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Ice Hockey Equipment Industry:

Technological Advancements and Innovation in Equipment:

Technological advancements and innovations in ice hockey equipment are impelling the market growth. Manufacturers are investing in research operations to enhance the performance, safety, and comfort of their products. These advancements are leading to the creation of lighter, more durable hockey sticks, skates that provide better ankle support and speed, and protective gear that offers superior protection without compromising on mobility. These innovations are vital in a sport where the right equipment can significantly impact player performance and safety. This shift towards better, more advanced equipment is not only a response to the demands of professional athletes but also appeals to amateur players who are seeking high-quality gear.

Rising Participation by Youth and Amateurs:

The increasing participation of youth and amateurs in ice hockey is propelling the market growth. Numerous initiatives by governments, sports associations, and private organizations aim to promote ice hockey at the grassroots level. These include the establishment of ice hockey academies, local clubs, and school-level programs designed to introduce and train young players. This increase in participation is attributed to the growing recognition of the benefits of ice hockey in terms of physical fitness, teamwork, and discipline. Additionally, the success of role models in professional ice hockey leagues is inspiring a new generation of players. As more young players take up the sport, there is a rise in the demand for age-appropriate equipment.

Health and Fitness Trends:

The rising emphasis on health and fitness is bolstering the growth of the market. Ice hockey is viewed as an excellent form of cardiovascular exercise, offering benefits, such as improved physical strength, balance, and agility. This perception aligns well with the growing public interest in maintaining a healthy lifestyle through engaging and enjoyable physical activities. Additionally, individuals, particularly in regions where ice hockey is becoming more popular, are taking up the sport as a means of staying fit and active. This is catalyzing the demand for beginner-level equipment as more people equip themselves to participate in recreational or amateur leagues.

American Athletic Shoe Company

Bauer Hockey LLC

CCM Hockey AB

Franklin Sports Inc.

Garf Skates AG

Sher-Wood Hockey Inc. (Canadian Tire Corporation)

STX (Wm T. Burnett & Co. Inc.)

True Temper Sport Warrior Sports (New Balance Athletics Inc), etc.

Ice Hockey Equipment Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Protective Wear

Sticks

Skates Others

Protective wear represents the largest segment due to the paramount importance placed on player safety, making it a top priority for both professional and amateur players alike.

By Distribution Channel:



Online Retail Stores Offline Retail Stores

Offline retail stores account for the majority of the market share as they offer a hands-on shopping experience, allowing buyers to assess the quality of equipment before purchasing physically.

By End User:



Individual

Institutional Promotional

Individual holds the biggest market share, owing to the widespread participation of individual players, ranging from youth and amateur leagues to recreational players.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market on account of the popularity of ice hockey as a fitness activity among the masses.

Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of smart technologies and wearables is supporting the market growth. Manufacturers are integrating cutting-edge technology into their equipment, ranging from sensors in hockey sticks to wearable tech in protective gear that monitors the health metrics of players. This integration appeals to both professional athletes seeking performance optimization and amateur players interested in personal fitness and skill improvement. The data gathered by these smart devices is not only useful for individual training but also offers coaches and teams valuable insights, thereby enhancing overall game strategies and player development.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

