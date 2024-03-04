Ukrainian opposition protests to EU about suppression

(MENAFN) In a notable development, the European Solidarity party, led by former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, has submitted an appeal to the European Union leadership, decrying what they perceive as a deterioration of freedom of speech and political plurality in Ukraine. The opposition party's call for intervention comes amid recent incidents, including the prevention of Poroshenko's departure from Ukraine to attend the Munich Security Conference due to alleged threats on his life, a move he decried as an "offense against democracy."



The European Solidarity party's plea to the EU emphasizes concerns about what they term as Kiev's "authoritarianism" and a stifling of political dissent. Oliver Varhelyi, the European Union commissioner for enlargement and neighborhood policy, shared Poroshenko's letter, in which the former president implored Brussels to exert pressure on Kiev to cease what he labeled as "discriminatory" practices.



The party's official statement, released on Friday, criticized the Ukrainian government's response to Poroshenko's appeal, characterizing it as "emotional and inadequate." The opposition alleges that the government's actions undermine the principles of European integration, emphasizing that those seeking protection of rights, even through international institutions like the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), are unjustly targeted.



Expressing concern over what they describe as the government's "absolutism," the opposition party contends that authorities operate with "impunity," favoring a monologue and applause over dialogue. The statement accuses the Ukrainian government of being "deaf" to societal concerns, leading to numerous mistakes and fostering an environment of authoritarianism.



As tensions between the opposition and the government escalate, the European Solidarity party insists on the importance of speaking out against what they perceive as a growing threat to democratic values within Ukraine. The dynamics between the government and the opposition shed light on the challenges of maintaining political pluralism and freedom of expression in a nation navigating complex geopolitical realities.





