Pope names sex identification philosophy ‘ugliest danger’

(MENAFN) In a strong condemnation of gender theory, Pope Francis labeled it as the "ugly ideology of our time" during a speech at the international symposium 'Man-Woman: Image of God' in the Vatican on Friday. The 87-year-old pontiff expressed concern about erasing the distinctions between sexes, describing it as a threat to humanity. According to the Pope, the "ugliest danger" lies in gender ideology, asserting that "canceling out the differences means canceling out humanity."



Pope Francis drew inspiration from the prophetic novel 'Lord of the World,' published in 1907 by a Catholic priest, during his remarks. The dystopian narrative explores a world devoid of religion, and the Pope referred to it as a cautionary tale against the erasure of gender distinctions. He emphasized that the dynamic tension between man and woman is inherent and essential.



These comments seemingly contrast with a recent Vatican ruling that permitted the blessing

of same-sex couples, a move aimed at fostering inclusivity within the church, which maintains a strict ban on gay marriage. The document, titled 'Fiducia Supplicans,' was approved by Pope Francis in December, examining the possibility of blessings for couples in irregular situations and same-sex couples. However, the blessing is conditioned on not being imparted concurrently with civil union ceremonies.



This divergence in the Pope's stance has sparked discussions about the Catholic Church's approach to gender and sexual orientation. While the Vatican's recent decision signifies a step towards inclusivity, Pope Francis' remarks at the symposium underscore the complexities within the Church regarding these social issues.



The controversy surrounding the Pope's comments is particularly notable in light of the Russian Orthodox Church's strong criticism of the Vatican's stance on same-sex couples, arguing that it contradicts Christian teachings. As debates on gender ideology and LGBTQ rights continue, the Pope's statements contribute to the ongoing discourse about the intersection of religious beliefs and evolving societal norms.



