Kuwait Amir Condoles With Canada Over Ex-PM Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to the Governor General of Canada Mary Simon on demise of the former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

His Highness the Amir recalled the deceased traits and his honorable support for the State of Kuwait that contributed to its liberation in 1991.

He also expressed solace to the former Prime Minister's family. (end)

