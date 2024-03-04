PIC: Cutting Emissions Among Priorities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) places issues such as safety and health among the priorities in its quest to limit emissions and attain sustainability, said the Chief Executive Officer Nadia Al-Hajji.

Al-Hajji, in a statement released on Monday marking the second safety week themed "together toward carbon neutrality," said the company had succeeded in executing a lot of ventures aimed at overhauling the operations and cutting emissions.

The company is keen on protecting the environment and safety of the workers, Al-Hajji said, indicating that light would be shed on these efforts during the week-long activity.

Meanwhile, Hamad Al-Subaiee, the Deputy CEO, affirmed the significance of the "safety week" because it is linked to a crucial issue of increasing global interest, amid intensified efforts to fight the "greenhouse" emissions and stop the damage inflicted on the environment by various human activities.

He added that the company has organized the activity in line with its commitment to His Highness the Amir's directions that the State of Kuwait should partake in the international community's efforts to limit the phenomenal climatic change.

PIC is a subsidiary of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and is a petrochemical industry leader in Kuwait and throughout the Middle East, and a growing leader worldwide. It boasts of 58 years of experience in the chemicals industry. (end)

