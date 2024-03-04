Kuwaiti Diplomats In UAE Praises The Visit Of His Highness The Amir To UAE

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, March 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti diplomats in the United Arab Emirates said that the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the UAE represented an important milestone in Kuwaiti-Emirati ties and in the Gulf cooperation Council (GCC).

Speaking to KUNA, Kuwait's Ambassador to the UAE Jamal Al-Ghunaim said that the visit reflected the depth of Kuwaiti-Emirati common heritage, history, and interest in strengthening and unifying the Gulf countries.

The Ambassador pointed out that the leaderships of the two brotherly countries realize the importance of preserving this heritage, preserving its authenticity, and moving forward with their aspirations, while at the same time cooperating for more economic and investment development.

He added that the state visit witnessed a remarkable welcome by the people of UAE, which reflected the value of Kuwaiti leadership and people in the hearts of Emirati people.

Ambassador Al- Ghunaim recalled the historical role of Kuwait and UAE, as the idea of establishing the GCC was suggested by Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and welcomed by UAE's first president Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, resulting in the establishment of the council in Abu Dhabi on May 25, 1981.

He said that the Kuwaiti-Emirati ties dated back before the establishment of UAE, praising Kuwait's role in sending an educational mission to UAE, a medical mission in 1962 and establishing a TV transmission station in UAE by the name of Kuwait TV in 1969.

He also recalled the role of the United Arab Emirates represented by UAE's late President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan in 1990 during the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait, followed by the visit of UAE'S late president to Kuwait for further cooperation.

Kuwait's Consul General to Dubai and Northern UAE Ali Al-Thaydi said to KUNA that His Highness the Amir would be a dear guest to the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and to the people of UAE.

He emphasized that this visit would strengthen the fraternal relations between the two countries, opening the door for further cooperation in all sectors.

Al-Thaydi said that the relations between the two brotherly countries have witnessed significant progress, whether at the bilateral level or through the GCC, pointing out that the great support in times of hardship and prosperity have proven the depth and solidity of these ties. (end)

