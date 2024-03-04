Bytes To Battles: A Short Cyberwar History

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This is part three of a series, 'Lessons from the first cyberwar.'

Over the past two decades, warfare has expanded beyond mere physical confrontations to encompass the digital realm.

As a result, cyber capabilities have been growing, leading nation-states, notably Russia and Israel, to use cyberattacks increasingly in support of their political objectives as the following case studies illustrate.

Estonia 2007

In the spring of 2007, Estonia experienced what came to be known as the first cyberattack on a nation-state . This campaign was linked to a wider political dispute with Russia over the relocation of a Soviet-era monument in Tallinn. The cyberattacks, which began on 27 April, targeted Estonia's internet infrastructure, including banks, media outlets and government services.

The cyberattacks were mostly Denial of Service (DoS) and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. They overwhelmed servers with massive waves of network traffic sent from botnets and automated requests, disrupting online services at an unprecedented level.

Estonia's experience was the first instance of a nation facing this modern form of hybrid warfare. The effectiveness of the Russian cyberattacks on Estonia was amplified due to the country's extensive reliance on the internet. In 2000, Estonia's parliament even declared internet access a human right and the country has invested heavily in digitization .

These attacks flagged the vulnerabilities in a highly digitized society, demonstrating the risks of embracing extensive digitalization. The attacks demonstrated that cyber warfare is a serious tool for societal disruption in military contexts as it can cause damage but also not be followed with any sort of military retaliation. Following the attack, Estonia established a voluntary Cyber Defense Unit – something that Ukraine is currently considering as well.

A notable aspect of these attacks was their ambiguity as a wide variety of actors including cyber gangs loyal to Moscow conducted the attacks. This practice can enable any state sponsor orchestrating the attacks to remain hidden and deny involvement, as attribution is difficult without proving who is responsible – which is incredibly difficult in cyberspace.

The 2007 attack on Estonia also helped to speed up the creation of the NATO CCDCOE in 2008. It became NATO's cyber defense center, which today includes over 30 NATO members, with Ukraine having joined the center in 2023.

Russia–Georgia War of 2008

In August 2008, during its invasion of Georgia, Russia combined cyberattacks with military actions on the ground. This was the first time such a coordinated effort had been seen in warfare. This Russian-Georgian war stemmed from frozen Russian-controlled conflicts in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili sought to end.

This early form of cyber warfare was characterized by its alignment with Russia's military and political objectives, contrasting with the earlier 2007 Estonia cyber incident. Russia's strategy focused on controlling Georgian military and government communication channels.