Enjoy Amari's Exquisite Ramadan Offerings

Dhaka: Amari Dhaka brings unique offerings for guests this Ramadan. Chefs from different countries have arrived to prepare delectable culinary delights like Arabian, Moroccan and Indian kebabs for iftar buffet and takeaway. Buffet iftar and dinner will be available every day with buffet suhoor on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Guests visiting Amaya Food Gallery will enjoy signature dishes such as chicken makmali kebab, dhuadar lal murg, lucknowi gosht galouti kebab, cinnamon balah al sham, basbusa, chicken al faham, dawood basha, mutton massaman curry and many more.

Takeaway iftar boxes will also be available at Cascade Restaurant of Amari Dhaka. There will be an Arabian Platter along with Platinum, Gold and Silver Iftar boxes starting from BDT 3,999 net. All the iftar boxes will come packed with local favorites along with Moroccan, Arabian and Indian signature dishes. Each box can serve two persons. Guests can also pre-order the takeaways.

Guests can also enjoy mouth-watering iftar followed by dinner at BDT 9000 net. Eat Three Pay One offer is applicable on selected cards at Amaya Food Gallery. Suhoor is also equipped with exquisite dishes available at BDT 5555 net with Eat Two Pay One offer available on selected cards.

Furthermore, Eid getaway luxury room packages will also be available at exciting prices. For room guests, Amari Dhaka offers in-room dining menus with special suhoor menu.

Guests can host their iftar events at the hotel's sophisticated, modern and spacious event spaces with packages starting from BDT 3999 net, said the hotel in a release.

Guests can also enjoy delectable authentic saffron reshmi jalebis and gur jalebis at BDT 2899 per kg.

The hotel's traditional haleem is also available at BDT 1899 per kg prepared by special chefs from India.

