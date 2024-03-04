Dhaka Regency Successfully Completes Stress Management Training For Employees

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort successfully completed a day-long stress management training programme titled "Stress to Strength" for its Sales and Marketing team at the hotel premise on March 2.



The programme was led by the renowned HR expert and trainer Rehan Asif. The training aimed to equip employees with practical tools and strategies to effectively manage stress, foster a positive work environment and enhance overall well-being, said a release.

On the occasion, Md Mahmud Hassan, Director, Sales and Marketing, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort, said,“We believe that the well-being of our employees is paramount and investing in stress management training is a proactive step towards creating a healthy and productive work environment.”

The training covered a range of topics, including stress identification, coping mechanisms, and creating a culture of mental wellness within the workplace. The programme also included hands-on workshops, interactive discussions and real-life case studies, providing participants with actionable strategies to implement in their daily work lives, added the release.

