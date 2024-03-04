Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market Grows Steadily At A CAGR Of 10.1%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Brain or cerebral aneurysms are intracranial aneurysms. Aneurysms are weakened and bulging brain artery regions and are expected in the brain's frontal artery. The affected region swells, widens, and blebs in an intracranial aneurysm. Aneurysms weaken artery walls, increasing the risk of rupture. These arteries carry oxygen-rich blood to the body's blood tissues, which use it. Intracranial aneurysms can be examined in three layers. When there is no muscle layer in the artery walls, or when it is misled, the entire burden of supporting the artery falls on the other two layers, making them fragile and thin.

Market Dynamics

Dramatic Increase in Diseases and Expanding Intracranial Aneurysm Research Drives the Global Market

High blood pressure and blood vessel trauma also drive the intracranial aneurysms market. Hypertension increases the risk of brain aneurysms and other diseases. Due to high blood pressure and smoking, many people are at risk for brain aneurysms. Unruptured brain aneurysms are increasing in elderly patients, especially those 70 and older.

The market for intracranial aneurysms is expected to grow significantly over the next few years due to increased research and development programs focused on treating intracranial aneurysms. Several international institutes actively research brain aneurysm diagnosis, many of which collaborate. Brain aneurysms will be identified and evaluated using artificial intelligence, widely implemented in nationwide medical settings.

Rising Government Programs Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Preference for minimally invasive procedures and available medicines and devices contributes to market growth. Expanding government spending on healthcare, incorporating cutting-edge technology into medical equipment, and increasing research and development efforts are expected to boost the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global intracranial aneurysm market during the forecast period. The population's aging trend, growing public awareness of the value of maintaining one's health, and rising consumer demand for cutting-edge healthcare and medical technology are all contributing factors to this growth.

Key Highlights



The

global intracranial aneurysm market

was valued at USD

1.92

billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD

3.92

billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of

10.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on type, the intracranial aneurysm market is segmented into Endovascular Coiling, Surgical Clipping, and Flow Diverters. It is anticipated that Endovascular Coiling will take the lead in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global intracranial aneurysm market is bifurcated into Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. Hospital segments will record significant growth shortly due to the increasing number of patients worldwide.

North America is dominating the global intracranial aneurysm market during the forecast period.



Competitive Analysis

The key players in the global intracranial aneurysm market include



Adept Medical

B. Braun

Codman Neuro (Integra LifeSciences)

DePuy Synthes

Evasc Medical Systems

Infrascan

Johnson and Johnson Services

Kaneka

Medtronic

Microport Scientific

MicroVention

Mizuho Medical

Orsan Medical Technologies

Penumbra

Raumedic

Sophia

Spiegelberg (SHS Medizintechnik)

Stryker

Terumo

Vittamed



Market News



Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market: Segmentation

By Type



Surgical Clipping

Endovascular Coiling

Flow Diverters



By End-use



Hospitals

Clinics



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA



