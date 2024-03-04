Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market Grows Steadily At A CAGR Of 10.1%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Brain or cerebral aneurysms are intracranial aneurysms. Aneurysms are weakened and bulging brain artery regions and are expected in the brain's frontal artery. The affected region swells, widens, and blebs in an intracranial aneurysm. Aneurysms weaken artery walls, increasing the risk of rupture. These arteries carry oxygen-rich blood to the body's blood tissues, which use it. Intracranial aneurysms can be examined in three layers. When there is no muscle layer in the artery walls, or when it is misled, the entire burden of supporting the artery falls on the other two layers, making them fragile and thin.
Market Dynamics
Dramatic Increase in Diseases and Expanding Intracranial Aneurysm Research Drives the Global Market
High blood pressure and blood vessel trauma also drive the intracranial aneurysms market. Hypertension increases the risk of brain aneurysms and other diseases. Due to high blood pressure and smoking, many people are at risk for brain aneurysms. Unruptured brain aneurysms are increasing in elderly patients, especially those 70 and older.
The market for intracranial aneurysms is expected to grow significantly over the next few years due to increased research and development programs focused on treating intracranial aneurysms. Several international institutes actively research brain aneurysm diagnosis, many of which collaborate. Brain aneurysms will be identified and evaluated using artificial intelligence, widely implemented in nationwide medical settings.
Rising Government Programs Creates Tremendous Opportunities
Preference for minimally invasive procedures and available medicines and devices contributes to market growth. Expanding government spending on healthcare, incorporating cutting-edge technology into medical equipment, and increasing research and development efforts are expected to boost the market.
Regional Analysis
North America is dominating the global intracranial aneurysm market during the forecast period. The population's aging trend, growing public awareness of the value of maintaining one's health, and rising consumer demand for cutting-edge healthcare and medical technology are all contributing factors to this growth.
Key Highlights
The
global intracranial aneurysm market
was valued at USD
1.92
billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD
3.92
billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of
10.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
Based on type, the intracranial aneurysm market is segmented into Endovascular Coiling, Surgical Clipping, and Flow Diverters. It is anticipated that Endovascular Coiling will take the lead in the market during the forecast period.
Based on end-user, the global intracranial aneurysm market is bifurcated into Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. Hospital segments will record significant growth shortly due to the increasing number of patients worldwide.
Competitive Analysis
The key players in the global intracranial aneurysm market include
Adept Medical
B. Braun
Codman Neuro (Integra LifeSciences)
DePuy Synthes
Evasc Medical Systems
Infrascan
Johnson and Johnson Services
Kaneka
Medtronic
Microport Scientific
MicroVention
Mizuho Medical
Orsan Medical Technologies
Penumbra
Raumedic
Sophia
Spiegelberg (SHS Medizintechnik)
Stryker
Terumo
Vittamed
Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market: Segmentation
By Type
Surgical Clipping
Endovascular Coiling
Flow Diverters
By End-use
Hospitals
Clinics
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
LAMEA
