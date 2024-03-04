Global Patient Portal Market Size | Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global market for the patient portal size was valued at

USD 2.41 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 11.74 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.23%.

A secure internet platform that offers patients convenient, around-the-clock access to their private health information from anywhere is referred to as a patient portal. To access information on their previous medical visits, prescriptions, vaccines, and discharge summaries, seek prescription refills, and plan non-urgent appointments, among other things, patients must have a reliable internet connection.

The industry is expanding due to factors such as rising EHR use and government requirements requiring the maintenance of health records. The implementation of digital platforms and technology adoption are currently the main priorities for many healthcare institutions. These systems are initially designed to create patient databases and use them to make judgments about disease diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the growing use of big data and health IT solutions, the growing number of government-led strategic initiatives, and the expansion of hospitals are all contributing to the growth of the worldwide patient portal market. Concerns over data privacy and a lack of familiarity with software in developing nations, on the other hand, impede the growth of the sector.

Market Dynamics





Demand for Electronic Health Records(EHRs) is Growing





The market for patient portals is expanding as more healthcare payers adopt a patient-centric approach and demand for electronic health records (EHRs) rises. EHRs are rising in popularity since digitization in the healthcare sector accelerates rapidly. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), national EHR systems have been adopted by more than 50% of upper-middle- and high-income nations. The demand for patient portals is rising as governments globally concentrate on establishing the standards, laws, and infrastructure for storing health records.





The rapid increase in usage of digital technology in healthcare





The healthcare sector's quick digitization is the main force behind the global industry. In addition, ongoing technical developments in the sector are fostering a favourable outlook for the market. For instance, the widespread use of big data analytics, cloud-based services, and artificial intelligence (AI) in conjunction with patient portals enables professionals to diagnose and arrange treatments quickly. The abrupt global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has further increased the demand for efficient healthcare aid solutions. Additionally, increased global funding and investments by private and public organizations to upgrade the current healthcare infrastructure are fuelling market expansion. Another factor propelling the industry is the ageing population, which is more susceptible to sickness.

Growth opportunities for the global patient portal market





Opportunities created by COVID-19, the pandemic





Companies that already operate in the market or are striving to do so now have new growth opportunities thanks to the COVID-19 epidemic. It is because a significant percentage of the populace struggled with mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and others. Even though the pandemic is over, users are accustomed to receiving treatment remotely. So, there is a scope for market growth because of this.

Regional analysis of the global patient portal market

Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

North America led the patient portal market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America maintained the largest market share in the patient portal industry as a result of the existence of well-known rivals like Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (the US), McKesson Corporation (US), Athenahealth (US), Cerner Corporation (US), eClinicalWorks (US), CureMD (US), and Medfusion (US). Furthermore, the region's market is expanding due to high rates of payer and provider acceptance of patient portals. The growing digitization of paper-based processes fuels the region's patient portal business.

The patient portal market in Europe held a sizeable portion of the overall market. Regulations governing the storage of patient health records may change more frequently in Europe due to the national acceptance of digital health technologies. Given that several of these nations are actively creating legislation governing access to medical records, Eastern European nations are probably where the most significant demand for patient portals will be found.

Asia-Pacific has considerable prospects for the growth of this market due to technological advancements and healthcare reforms in the area, backed by China and India and a favourable government approach to the healthcare IT sector.

Key Highlights



The global patient portal market is broken down into four parts based on type, delivery mode, end-use and region.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into Standalone and Integrated patient portals. The integrated patient portal is supposed to occupy a significant global market share.

The market is divided into web-based and Cloud-based patient portals based on delivery mode. The web-based segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

According to end-use, the market is divided into Providers, Payers and Others. Healthcare providers are expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market.



Competitive analysis of the global patient portal market

Some of the key players contributing majorly to the global patient portal market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, athenahealth, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare and Medfusion Inc.

Recent developments in some of the key players:



In March 2022, a prominent supplier of cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., unveiled its most recent version of its NextGen® Behavioral Health Suite.

In May 2022, the debut of NextGen® Health Data Hub Insights, a cutting-edge and extensible data warehouse and bespoke analytics solution, was announced by NextGen Healthcare, Inc., a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions.

In December 2021, it was announced by Zoom Video Communications Inc. that an integration option had been made available with the electronic health record platform of Cerner Corp.



Segmentation

By Type:



Standalone

Integrated



By Delivery Mode:



Web-based

Cloud-based



By End-Use:



Patient Portal for Providers

Patient Portal for Payers

Others



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa



