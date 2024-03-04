Shraddha Wants To Talk About Her B'day, But Is Under The Weather

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor seems to be under the weather, going by her post on social media.

Shraddha, who turned 37 on Sunday, took to Instagram stories on Monday, where the actress revealed she is not keeping well.

The actress took a snapshot of her coffee mug and wrote:“B'day ke baarein mein share karna hai lekin... Haalat (sick emoji). Mazzedaar get well soon wish karo yaar (Wanted to share about my birthday... but health (sick emoji). Send some fun, get well soon wishes).”

Talking about her work, Shraddha was last seen on screen in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' starring Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, The film marked Shraddha's return after a three-year hiatus.

The actress will next be seen in 'Stree 2', a sequel to the 2018 'Stree', a horror comedy. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee.