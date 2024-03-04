Kerala Student Death Case: Cong Demands Probe By Kerala HC, CM's Resignation

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 4 (IANS) The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala on Monday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and probe by High Court after alleging that criminals who were responsible for the death J.S. Siddharth, a second-year student of Veterinary Science at the Pookode Government Veterinary College in the state's Wayanad district, were being shielded.

UDF convenor M.M. Hassan said they will go on a statewide protest on March 7 with various demands, including the resignation of CM Vijayan.

“The Chief Minister is shielding those responsible for the death of Siddharth. Among the other demands include a compensation of Rs 10 million to the family of the deceased, a CBI probe into this incident and a probe into what is happening in campus politics by a sitting judge of the Kerala High Court, for which we will approach the judiciary,” said Hassan.

State BJP president K. Surendran also slammed CM Vijayan and also alleged that the criminals, whom he knows are the SFI activists, were being protected.

"This was a clean organised and well planned murder and now the police are trying their best to destroy the evidence,” said Surendran.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheeshan has already written to CM Vijayan demanding a CBI probe.

Siddharth was found hanging in his hostel room on February 18. For several days things were kept under the carpet till last week when Siddharth's father, Jayaprakash said that his son would never commit suicide and alleged that he was tortured and killed by SFI students in the college.

So far 18 accused have been arrested and the local police are going forward with their probe.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had, in his capacity as the Chancellor of the varsity, suspended Vice Chancellor Prof M.R. Saseendranath on Saturday, while state minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, J. Chinchurani on Sunday suspended college dean, Dr M.K. Narayanan, who is under the scanner for aiding and supporting the SFI students.

The post-mortem report of Siddharth has revealed that he had multiple injuries across his body and his jaw bone was fractured. The autopsy of his intestine had revealed that his stomach was empty for 72 hours before his death and there are allegations that he was tortured cruelly without even being provided food or water.

On Monday at Wayanad and a few places in the state student organisations and parties are out in the streets demanding a fair probe by a responsible agency.