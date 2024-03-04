Indian Rupee Rises 4 Paise To 82.87 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.87 (Dh22.5) against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, amid a weak American currency against major rivals overseas and inflow of foreign funds in the domestic capital markets. The UAE currency is pegged to the dollar.
A positive sentiment in the equity markets supported the rupee, though the local unit was weighed down by an upward movement in the crude oil prices, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.86 and slipped further to trade at 82.87 against the greenback, registering a gain of 4 paise from its previous close.
ALSO READ:
UAE: Gold prices inch lower, but still trade close to 2-month high
Gold's bullish breakout signals pivot to record highs
Dubai equities continue gains in February
MENAFN04032024000049011007ID1107930329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.